3 protestors knocked down by truck in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:53 IST
Three people, who were among those holding a protest demanding repair of drinking water supply pipes, were killed after a truck accidentally knocked them down in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

Three others were injured and they were shifted to the district hospital, they said.

The truck driver failed to negotiate a blind curve and ended up ramming into few of the people, who were staging a protest demanding that the pipes supplying drinking water to their hamlet in Chenani area be repaired, the officials mentioned.

According to them, the three injured people were receiving specialised treatment, but one of them was in a critical condition, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Chib told PTI.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the officer said.

