ACB seizes Rs 3.62 cr, 90 bottles of foreign liquor from Biofuel Authority's CEO

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has recovered Rs 3.62 crore in cash and 90 bottles of foreign liquor from the home of the arrested chief executive officer of Biofuel Authority, officials said Friday.

The ACB also recovered documents related to three luxury penthouses in Jaipur, where renovation work is on, they said.

CEO Surendra Singh Rathore along with contract worker Devesh Sharma was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Out of the total 90 bottles seized from Rathore's house, 56 were of very expensive foreign brands, thereafter an excise act case was also registered, the ACB said.

Rathore had demanded a Rs 20 lakh bribe from the complainant in lieu of allowing his business to run in an uninterrupted manner and also for renewal of license, it said.

The complainant alleged that he was asked for a monthly bribe, and also Rs 5 lakh for continuing his license to run the business. The complaint was verified and a trap was laid, the ACB officials said.

Additional Director General, ACB, Dinesh MN, said corruption complaints were received over the last four-five months, hence the ACB started monitoring things at different levels, and on Thursday raided the CEO's house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)