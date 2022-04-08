Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh launches online course on drug abuse prevention for govt employees

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:29 IST
Arunachal Pradesh launches online course on drug abuse prevention for govt employees
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the measures to stop substance abuse in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched an online certificate course on drug abuse prevention for all state government employees.

In the initial phase, Group A and B employees will have to enroll for the four-month course.

These employees, equipped with knowledge of drug abuse prevention and management, would become ambassadors of change in the society, the chief minister said.

A certificate will be awarded to those successfully completing the course, he stated.

Terming the initiative a strong push to the government’s fight against drug abuse, Khandu said alcoholism and substance abuse are major concerns in the state, with youth often falling prey to the two menaces.

''Most of us only hear about drug abuse and its effects. We hardly get to know about the families that suffer in isolation,'' he pointed out.

The CM also said that he was moved by a new Arunachalee film on drug abuse -- 'I killed my son'.

He appealed to all employees to voluntarily undergo the online course The chief minister further maintained that his government has sanctioned funds for the establishment of six rehabilitation centres across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022