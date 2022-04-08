Finland says government websites hacked as Ukraine president spoke
Finnish government websites suffered hacking attacks on Friday, the government said, at the same time as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was giving a video address to Finland's parliament. The ministries for defence and foreign affairs both tweeted that their websites had been hit by denial of service attacks, which are typically intended to make the sites unavailable to regular users.
The ministries for defence and foreign affairs both tweeted that their websites had been hit by denial of service attacks, which are typically intended to make the sites unavailable to regular users. The foreign ministry later said the situation had been normalised.
The attacks also hit the main government website, the government said. Earlier on Friday, Finland's ministry of defence reported a violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian state aircraft.
