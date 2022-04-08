Left Menu

Infant mauled by dogs in UP village

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:49 IST
A two-year-old infant was mauled to death by a stray dog in a village here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Atul Sharma said, ''A two-year-old daughter of a labourer was killed after being attacked by a stray dog. The incident was reported in Jhadwan village under Titron police station limits.'' According to the officer, the baby was sleeping with her mother in a hut when some stray dog pulled her out Thursday night. ''The family members later found the remains of the child at a distance from the home and identified the body with clothes,'' said the officer.

Locals said that agitated villagers attacked a dog who they suspected of mauling the infant. This is the second such incident in the district this week. On Sunday, another five-year-old girl was killed after being attacked by dogs in the Chilkana area of the district.

