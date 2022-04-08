Left Menu

Schools in India's tech hub Bengaluru receive bomb threats

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:55 IST
Schools in India's tech hub Bengaluru receive bomb threats
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Six schools in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday, police said, with officers conducting searches of premises across the city.

"Six schools received a bomb threat, searches are underway and almost complete and nothing has been found so far," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told Reuters. Neev Academy, an international school in the east of the city, said in a message to parents that the threat had been sent by email, with the school evacuated while a bomb squad conducted searches.

"We request you to stay calm, as the situation is under control and there is no need to panic," the message, seen by Reuters, said. Bengaluru is known as India's Silicon Valley and is home to multinational firms including Amazon, Alphabet's Google and Infosys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022