Slovakia gives S-300 air defence system to Ukraine -prime minister

Slovakia has donated its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine to help it defend against Russia's aggression, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday. Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defence equipment to help repel a Russian military onslaught now in its second month.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:04 IST
Eduard Heger Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defense equipment to help repel a Russian military onslaught now in its second month. "I can confirm that Slovakia donated the S-300 air defense system to Ukraine based on its request to help in self defense due to armed aggression from the Russian Federation," Heger said in an emailed statement.

Heger, who was visiting Kyiv on Friday, also said that Slovakia's own defense was secured. NATO member Slovakia has been operating one battery of the S-300 air defense system which it inherited after the break-up of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

