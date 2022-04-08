Left Menu

No change of guard ceremony on Saturday: Rashtrapati Bhavan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:15 IST
No change of guard ceremony on Saturday: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rashtrapati Bhavan Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed.

"The Change of Guard Ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 9, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022