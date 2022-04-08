23 arrested in Karauli violence: Rajasthan DGP

Twenty-three people have been arrested so far out of 44 identified for the communal violence in Rajasthan's Karauli city, the state's top police officer said on Friday. The city has been under curfew since April 2, when a bike rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area was pelted with stones after being provoked by some incendiary remarks made by the rallygoers. A three-hour relaxation in the curfew has been allowed every day. ''So far 23 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident that happened during the bike rally being taken out on April 2 on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli,'' Director General of Police M L Lather said at a press conference here.

He said that a total of 10 FIRs, including one by the Kotwali SHO of Karauli and nine by others, have been registered. Lather said that necessary police arrangements had been made by the local police to maintain peace and law and order during the rally. He said that when the bike rally reached the minority-dominated area, some participants raised provoking slogans, which was responded with heavy stone pelting from nearby houses against the rallygoers and the police force.

About 100-150 people from the colony attacked them with sticks, he said, injuring eight policemen, and 11 locals.

The officer said that the remaining accused will be arrested soon. During arson, properties of more than 80 people from both sides were damaged. They will be compensated after an assessment of the damage has been by the state government, which is under process, he said. He said that one FIR has also been registered against anti-social elements for spreading misinformation, and the police are keeping a close watch on those who try to spread rumours.

