Left Menu

23 arrested in Karauli violence: Rajasthan DGP

He said that when the bike rally reached the minority-dominated area, some participants raised provoking slogans, which was responded with heavy stone pelting from nearby houses against the rallygoers and the police force.About 100-150 people from the colony attacked them with sticks, he said, injuring eight policemen, and 11 locals.The officer said that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:24 IST
23 arrested in Karauli violence: Rajasthan DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-three people have been arrested so far out of 44 identified for the communal violence in Rajasthan's Karauli city, the state's top police officer said on Friday. The city has been under curfew since April 2, when a bike rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area was pelted with stones after being provoked by some incendiary remarks made by the rallygoers. A three-hour relaxation in the curfew has been allowed every day. ''So far 23 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident that happened during the bike rally being taken out on April 2 on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli,'' Director General of Police M L Lather said at a press conference here.

He said that a total of 10 FIRs, including one by the Kotwali SHO of Karauli and nine by others, have been registered. Lather said that necessary police arrangements had been made by the local police to maintain peace and law and order during the rally. He said that when the bike rally reached the minority-dominated area, some participants raised provoking slogans, which was responded with heavy stone pelting from nearby houses against the rallygoers and the police force.

About 100-150 people from the colony attacked them with sticks, he said, injuring eight policemen, and 11 locals.

The officer said that the remaining accused will be arrested soon. During arson, properties of more than 80 people from both sides were damaged. They will be compensated after an assessment of the damage has been by the state government, which is under process, he said. He said that one FIR has also been registered against anti-social elements for spreading misinformation, and the police are keeping a close watch on those who try to spread rumours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022