President Kovind to visit Gujarat from April 9-11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:28 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Gujarat from April 9 to 11, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.

He will inaugurate a National Conference on Mediation and Information Technology being organised by the High Court of Gujarat in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Kovind will inaugurate the Madhavpur Ghed Fair-2022 at Madhavpur in Porbandar on April 10, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

