President Kovind to visit Gujarat from April 9-11
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Gujarat from April 9 to 11, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.
He will inaugurate a National Conference on Mediation and Information Technology being organised by the High Court of Gujarat in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
Kovind will inaugurate the Madhavpur Ghed Fair-2022 at Madhavpur in Porbandar on April 10, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Kovind praises contribution of people of Gujarat in maiden address to state Assembly
No better place than Gujarat to celebrate freedom and Amrit Mahotsav: President Kovind
NIA conducts searches in Gujarat, Maharashtra in espionage case
Revamped Gujarat PCC gets 25 vice-presidents, 75 general secretaries
BJP, Sisodia spar over education systems in Delhi, Gujarat