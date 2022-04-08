Finland to expel two Russian diplomats due to war in Ukraine
Finland will expel two Russian diplomats and discontinue the visa of one due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland's government said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto called for "maximum" support by Western countries for Ukraine in Kyiv's battle against what Russia calls "a special operation".
