Eighty criminals surrendered since Yogi Adityanath's return to power

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's aka Bulldozer Baba's comeback in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that there is zero tolerance towards crime and criminals and added that around 80 criminals have surrendered. As per the official press release, "the impact of the government is understandable from the fact that in the last fortnight, around 80 criminals have surrendered. There is a fear of the government's bulldozer among the mafia and illegal occupiers."

The government release notified that bulldozer is being used only for illegal construction and on encroached government lands. The demolition act is not being misused and the same directions have been given to police officers, it informed. Zero tolerance towards crime and criminals and sensitivity towards the poor has been the mantra of the Yogi government for the last five years. In his second innings also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has carried forward this principle in administration. Also, the poor welfare schemes have been started to be implemented with new speed.

In the context of this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given strict instructions to the officers that the action of demolition of illegal properties by bulldozers should be done on mafias, criminals, and bulldozers will not work on any poor person's hut. The demolition of illegally constructed buildings by mafia and criminals in the state is going on continuously. Prompt action should be taken against those who encroach on the property of the poor, the state government said. (ANI)

