Gangster's property worth Rs 1 cr attached in UP village

Authorities on Friday attached properties of notorious gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Sanjiv Jiva worth Rs 1 crore under the Gangsters Act. A team of revenue officials with a police team led by Deputy Superintendent Sharestha Thakur reached Adampur village and attached 21 bigha agricultural land valued at Rs 1 crore, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Shamli, Brijesh Kumar told PTI. The gangster had allegedly got the land - registered in his relatives’ names -- through illegal means, he said.

He was involved in about two dozen cases of murder, loot, and was booked for several under the Gangster Act. Jiva is serving a life term in a murder case in Lucknow jail.

