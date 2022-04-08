Left Menu

Man on the run after raping 6-year-old girl in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:32 IST
Man on the run after raping 6-year-old girl in Thane
Thane, Apr 8 (PTI ) A 6-year-old girl was abducted and raped allegedly by her neighbour in Wagle Estate area of Thane city, a police official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Anwar Shaikh (40), Inspector (Crime) Sunil Shinde said, ''On April 6, the accused took the the girl to his home, locked it and raped her. He fled from the spot after being confronted by neighbours and efforts were on to nab him,'' he said.

