Illegal weapons supplier held with guns in Gurugram

An illegal weapon supplier was arrested from a car with four pistols in his possession, even as his accomplice managed to escape, police here said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi Police Station and an investigation taken up, they said. Sumit, arrested on Thursday, is a resident of Samchana village in Rohtak district, police said. During a nighttime vehicle checking near Sohna, police signalled a car coming from Sohna side to stop, but the driver did not pay heed. “We somehow stopped the car and found two men inside. One of them fled as soon as the car was stopped, the other was nabbed,” said ASI Krishna Kumar, the Investigating Officer in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)