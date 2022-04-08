Left Menu

Illegal weapons supplier held with guns in Gurugram

During a nighttime vehicle checking near Sohna, police signalled a car coming from Sohna side to stop, but the driver did not pay heed. One of them fled as soon as the car was stopped, the other was nabbed, said ASI Krishna Kumar, the Investigating Officer in the case.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:49 IST
Illegal weapons supplier held with guns in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal weapon supplier was arrested from a car with four pistols in his possession, even as his accomplice managed to escape, police here said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi Police Station and an investigation taken up, they said. Sumit, arrested on Thursday, is a resident of Samchana village in Rohtak district, police said. During a nighttime vehicle checking near Sohna, police signalled a car coming from Sohna side to stop, but the driver did not pay heed. “We somehow stopped the car and found two men inside. One of them fled as soon as the car was stopped, the other was nabbed,” said ASI Krishna Kumar, the Investigating Officer in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022