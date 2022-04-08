Tibetan parliamentary delegation meets Rijiju, other lawmakers
A Tibetan parliamentary delegation led by deputy speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang has met several lawmakers, including Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, and apprised them about the situation in Tibet.
These meetings come over a week after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.
In the capital for the last few days, the delegation met various personalities, including ministers and political leaders of various political parties, sources said.
