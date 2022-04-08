Left Menu

Maha: 7 held in Nagpur for dancing on top of moving cars

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:34 IST
Seven people were arrested for dancing atop moving cars in Sadar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

The matter came to light when a video showing them dancing to music on the roof of six cars moving close by went viral on social media, he added.

''Vipin Venugopal Nayar (23), Mushir Abid Sheikh (30), Myalvin Manshiram Warthi (22), Aslan Baig (21), Shahnawaz Mohd Qureshi (21), Hasan Bashir Sheikh (22) and Imran Ashgar Ansari (26) have been arrested,'' he said.

The video was shot on April 1, the Sadar police station official said, adding that five cars have been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

