Vikrant fund collection: Somaiya, son summoned by police on Saturday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:55 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya have been summoned on Saturday to join the probe in a case lodged in connection with collection of funds to turn aircraft carrier Vikrant into a museum, a police official said.

The father-son duo has been asked to remain present before the investigating officer in Trombay police station, he said.

''Police had gone to issue summons to them at their home in Mulund East, but it was locked,'' he added.

