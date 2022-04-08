Left Menu

New trend of government maligning judges is 'unfortunate': CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday said that a new trend of government maligning the judges has started and termed it 'unfortunate'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:21 IST
New trend of government maligning judges is 'unfortunate': CJI NV Ramana
CJI NV Ramana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday said that a new trend of government maligning the judges has started and termed it 'unfortunate'. The remark came while the bench headed by Chief Justice was hearing two petitions challenging the Chhattisgarh High Court order that has quashed a First Information Report registered in an alleged corruption case.

The CJI further remarked, "Whatever fights you may take that's alright. But don't try to malign the courts. I'm watching in these courts also, it's a new trend." Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the State of Chattisgarh, stated that they are not pressing that point at all.

On this, CJI added, "No, we are watching every day. You are a senior counsel, you've seen this more than us. It's a new trend, Government started maligning the Judges, it's unfortunate." The bench comprising CJI, justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was hearing the appeals filed by the Chhattisgarh government and an anti-corruption activist challenging the high court's decision.

However, the court deferred the matter for further hearing on April 18. (ANI)

