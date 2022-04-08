Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi today

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at 12 Tuglak lane in Delhi. The meeting was held for one hour. As some organisational changes are expected to be happened soon, according to sources, a major role can be given to Sachin pilot.

After facing a major debacle in the five states, the Congress working committee (CWC) had decided to make changes in organisation for at least one year ahead of the upcoming elections in various states. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting as she had played a vital role in the Rajasthan Congress crisis earlier.

In the consecutive meeting which took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence today, he firstly met in charge of Uttrakhand Devendra Yadav, Bhakt Charan Das (incharge of Bihar, Manipur, Mizoram) and later Sachin Pilot. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

