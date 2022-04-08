Left Menu

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi today

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at 12 Tuglak lane in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:27 IST
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi today
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (file/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at 12 Tuglak lane in Delhi. The meeting was held for one hour. As some organisational changes are expected to be happened soon, according to sources, a major role can be given to Sachin pilot.

After facing a major debacle in the five states, the Congress working committee (CWC) had decided to make changes in organisation for at least one year ahead of the upcoming elections in various states. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting as she had played a vital role in the Rajasthan Congress crisis earlier.

In the consecutive meeting which took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence today, he firstly met in charge of Uttrakhand Devendra Yadav, Bhakt Charan Das (incharge of Bihar, Manipur, Mizoram) and later Sachin Pilot. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022