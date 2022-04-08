EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters
The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets in the EU of the boss of Russia's top lender Sberbank, Vladimir Putin's two daughters and more oligarchs, according to a document published in the EU's official journal on Friday.
Since the start of war in Ukraine, the EU has blacklisted around 700 people linked to the Kremlin or accused of supporting the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation".
