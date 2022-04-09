Left Menu

Five injured in fire that broke out in Delhi's Azad Market area

A total of five persons received minor injuries after several shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Delhi's Azad Market area on Saturday early morning, said the fire department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 11:33 IST
A total of five persons received minor injuries after several shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Delhi's Azad Market area on Saturday early morning, said the fire department. However, all injured are safe and in stable condition.

The fire fighting department received a call at 4.40 am on Saturday morning regarding a fire in the Azad Market main road area. According to the fire officials, after information regarding the blaze came in, 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

"The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings," said Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service. The main building where the fire broke out had collapsed where there were some small shops.

"Incidentally, in a welding shop nearby, a cylinder blast also took place, leading to minor injuries to five people," it said. Disaster management teams including JCBs had to be called to remove the debris from the collapsed building.

"Five persons received minor injuries in cylinder blast during a fire fighting operation in Azad market today. All injured are safe and in stable condition. Disaster management teams called to remove the debris of a collapsed building at the site of the fire," said the Delhi Fire Service. At present, there are five fire tenders on the spot and the fire has also been almost extinguished.

The fire department said legal action is being initiated against the shop. (ANI)

