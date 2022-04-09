President, CJI bat for mediation, talk about its potential as well as bottlenecks hindering its wider use

Alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms including mediation can transform the Indian legal landscape but they are yet to find widespread acceptance due to certain ''bottlenecks'', President Ram Nath Kovind and other speakers said at a conference here on Saturday.

Kovind and Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana were among those who spoke at the inaugural event of a two-day national conference on mediation and information technology, held at the Tent City near the Statue of Unity. ''Truly speaking, in mediation, everyone's a winner. Having said that, one has to admit that the concept is yet to find widespread acceptance across the country. Not enough trained mediators are available at some places. Infrastructural facilities at many mediation centres badly need upgradation,'' Kovind said.

These ''bottlenecks'' have to be addressed at the earliest to help the wider population benefit from this effective tool, he said.

''Moreover, all stakeholders should display a positive attitude towards mediation if we want to achieve desired results,'' the president said, emphasising the importance of training to make it more acceptable.

Chief Justice Ramana said ADR mechanisms can have a transformative impact.

''The concept of ADR, through Lok Adalats, Gram Nyayalayas, mediation and arbitration centers, has the potential to transform the legal landscape of India by providing millions of people a platform to settle their grievances,'' he said.

It can reduce case pendency, save judicial resources and time and allow litigants ''a degree of control over the dispute resolution process and its outcome,'' the CJI said, adding that it is ''one of the most empowering methods of resolving disputes as it maximises the participation of stakeholders.'' President Kovind in his speech also said that while adopting the information and communication technology (ICT) for the justice delivery system, the topmost objective has to be ''improvement of access to justice.'' ''What we are aiming at is not change for the sake of change, but change for the sake of a better world,'' he said.

On the same topic, Justice Ramana said the new technology has the potential to simplify the process, and everybody who is involved in the justice delivery mechanism needs to have its thorough understanding.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, who was present for the inaugural event, said the Mediation Bill is being referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, and the government will push it through by taking in necessary inputs and amendments.

The bill, which seeks to promote mediation and provide for enforcement of settlement agreements resulting from mediation, is ''taking a very good shape,'' the minister said.

Inputs of all the stakeholders including sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts as well as some legal firms have been taken, he said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event along with several judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts. The Governor said judiciary is at the centre of trust and faith for all, and the nation can reach a new height of development if the government and judiciary work in harmony and with integrity. PTI KA KRK KRK

