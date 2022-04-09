Left Menu

4 policemen suspended for dereliction of duty in Ghaziabad

Four policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for dereliction of duty here, an official said on Saturday.Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said the policemen have been suspended by Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range, Praveen Kumar for failing to discharge their duty despite orders for intense checking of vehicles. Officials said the suspended policemen were on duty in the area where the jewellery shop is located and they failed to nab the robbers.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-04-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for dereliction of duty here, an official said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said the policemen have been suspended by Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range, Praveen Kumar for failing to discharge their duty despite orders for intense checking of vehicles. Those placed under suspension are sub-inspector Abhiman Singh posted at Dayanand Nagar police outpost, two head constables - Sukhbir Singh and Gyanendra singh, and constable Raj Kumar, the SP said.

The action came in the wake of Thursday’s incident when two robbers barged into a jewellery store and tried to ransack it after holding its owner Arvind and his son Vikas at gunpoint. When they opposed, the robbers fired at them. The bullet pierced into Vikas’ stomach. As chaos prevailed, the robbers fled on a scooter, the police said.

Both men were wearing helmets and masks, CCTV footage obtained by police confirmed. Officials said the suspended policemen were on duty in the area where the jewellery shop is located and they failed to nab the robbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

