Man held for stealing money of employer by concocting robbery

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly concocting a fake robbery story and stealing Rs 12.94 lakh from his employer in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night after the complainant, a scrap dealer, gave Rs 12.94 lakh to the accused Vipul Parate, who is working as an office boy, for delivering them to a relative. ''Parate left the office with cash at 8 PM. Within 15 minutes, he called up the complainant stating that he was robbed by four persons near Maskasath area,'' police said.

He told the police that four persons came on motorcycles and snatched the bag containing cash after injuring him with a blade. The blade injury was visible on his wrist, the official said. However, police suspected a foul play and during the interrogation, Parate admitted to have concocting a robbery story to steal money, police said. A case has been registered, police said.

