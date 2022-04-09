Adhir Chowdhury alleges involvement of police, TMC leaders in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder

West Bengal Congress chief and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged the involvement of state police and senior leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the alleged murder of Congress Councillor Tapan Kandu. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury alleged that the big leaders of the ruling party had an intention of capturing Jhalda municipality.

The Congress MP also alleged that attempts are being made by the ruling party leaders to obstruct the investigation. "We had, from the beginning, opposed the formation of SIT as they would be promoting their people. Our protest was right because the series of events show that the issue about which we had expressed doubts from the beginning turned out to be true," the Congress MP said.

"The situation is such that truth is about to be exposed and yet they (ruling party leaders) and the police are leaving no stone unturned to hide all the secrets of the killers," he added. Chowdhury also alleged that they are conspiring to hide all the evidence. "The local police and the government are aware of all the evidence available and are trying to hide it from getting in hands of the Central Bureau of Investigation," the Congress MP said.

Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress, he said that "There is no law and order here." Tapan Kandu was allegedly murdered while walking with Baishnab on March 13 this year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the case had summoned the police officer of the Jhalda police station for questioning. (ANI)

