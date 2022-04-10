Left Menu

Mumbai police have sent a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar in a Bank fraud case and asked him to appear for questioning on Monday at 11 am.

Bank Fraud case: BJP leader Pravin Darekar summoned second time for questioning on April 11
BJP leader Pravin Darekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai police have sent a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar in a Bank fraud case and asked him to appear for questioning on Monday at 11 am. A case has been registered against Darekar at MRA Marg police station.

Earlier on April 4 as well, the BJP leader was asked to appear before police for questioning. On March 25, the Mumbai Session court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Darekar in connection with a forged document in the Mumbai Bank Election case.

Darekar, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council is accused of forging documents to contest polls of the Mumbai District Co-operative Society in the labour quota. The police had filed an FIR against him on a complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who alleged that the latter forged certain documents to become a member of Pratigya Labour Cooperative Society.

The FIR alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy under the relevant sections of the India Penal Code was lodged on March 14 at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde. On March 29, the Bombay High Court extended by two weeks the interim protection from arrest granted last week by a sessions court in the city to Darekar in the cheating case.

A single bench presided over by Justice Anuja Prabhudessai extended the relief granted to Darekar after he filed a plea in the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case. His plea for such bail was rejected by the Sessions Court on March 25 though it had, at the time, granted protection from arrest till March 29 so that he could approach the HC for relief. (ANI)

