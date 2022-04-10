Minor raped in UP

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Islamnagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and the neighbour identified as Rambharose took her to his place and raped her, the family members of the girl said in their complaint.

When the girl reached home, she narrated the incident to her family members, who lodged the case following which the accused was arrested.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)