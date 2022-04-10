Left Menu

Shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk, Dnipro regions wounds one - officials

Russian forces fired shells into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions early on Sunday hitting several buildings, wounding one person and causing a fire, officials said. A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged region of Luhansk, the region's governor said. A missile hit a building in the Pavlograd district of the Dnipro, Reznichenko said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:38 IST
Shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk, Dnipro regions wounds one - officials
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces fired shells into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions early on Sunday hitting several buildings, wounding one person and causing a fire, officials said.

A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged region of Luhansk, the region's governor said. "Fortunately, no casualties," Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

In the central city of Dnipro, one person was wounded when a building was hit. The shelling sparked a fire that was eventually put out, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a post. A missile hit a building in the Pavlograd district of the Dnipro, Reznichenko said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022