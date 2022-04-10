Shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk, Dnipro regions wounds one - officials
Russian forces fired shells into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions early on Sunday hitting several buildings, wounding one person and causing a fire, officials said. A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged region of Luhansk, the region's governor said. A missile hit a building in the Pavlograd district of the Dnipro, Reznichenko said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces fired shells into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions early on Sunday hitting several buildings, wounding one person and causing a fire, officials said.
A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged region of Luhansk, the region's governor said. "Fortunately, no casualties," Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.
In the central city of Dnipro, one person was wounded when a building was hit. The shelling sparked a fire that was eventually put out, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a post. A missile hit a building in the Pavlograd district of the Dnipro, Reznichenko said.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russians shift focus from Kyiv — scaling back goals in war?
Russian defence minister seen speaking at army meeting after long public silence
Kyiv region head says Russian forces have seized Chernobyl workers' town
Is banning Russian tennis players from Wimbledon the right call?
TOP WRAP 5-Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mariupol