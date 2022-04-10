A grave with dozens of civilians has been found in Buzova village near Kyiv, an official said, the latest reported mass grave to be discovered after Russian forces retreated from areas near the capital to focus their assault on the east. FIGHTING * Russian forces fired shells into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions hitting several buildings, wounding one person, and causing a fire, officials said. * British military intelligence said Russia was seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012, as losses mount from the invasion.

CIVILIANS * Residents of the besieged region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine will have nine trains to use on Sunday for evacuation, Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram. * European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday Russian forces appeared to have committed war crimes by targeting civilians in Ukraine, but she said lawyers must investigate the alleged incidents. SUPPORT * Zelenskiy met Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday, with the British leader using the visit to set out a new financial and military aid package for Ukraine. * Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces pulled back from the outskirts of the capital. * Donors including Canada and the European Commission pledged an on Saturday combined 9.1 billion euros in donations, loans, and grants to support refugees fleeing the war.

ECONOMY * Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions. QUOTES * "We will never forget everything we saw here, this will stay with us for our whole lives," Bohdan Zubchuk, a community police officer in Bucha.

