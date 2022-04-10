Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:42 IST
Ukraine agrees nine humanitarian corridors from the east, says deputy PM
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday said that Kyiv had agreed the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people to escape heavy fighting in the east of the country, including in private cars from Mariupol.

"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel, referring to separatist-controlled Luhansk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

