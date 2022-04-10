Ukraine agrees nine humanitarian corridors from the east, says deputy PM
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:42 IST
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday said that Kyiv had agreed the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people to escape heavy fighting in the east of the country, including in private cars from Mariupol.
"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel, referring to separatist-controlled Luhansk.
