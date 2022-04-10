Left Menu

5 held for betting on IPL matches in UP's Sambhal

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people have been arrested for allegedly betting on IPL matches here, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Shahvez, Jahangir, Hilal, Zafar and Farhaz. They were nabbed on Saturday for betting on IPL matches, Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra said.

Twenty-three laptops, Rs 17,000 in cash and calculators were recovered from their possession, Mishra said, adding that the Gangster's act will be invoked against the accused.

