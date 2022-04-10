Man, mother booked for killing woman who had loaned him Rs 1 lakh

Left Menu

who was delaying in repaying it. This led to a quarrel at the latters home on Saturday, during which Rajbhar and his mother Lalsadevi allegedly stabbed her to death.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A man and his mother were booked for allegedly killing a 40-year-old woman in Kalyan area of Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The victim Ranjana Jaiswal ran a beauty parlour and resided in Chakki Naka in Shanti Nagar locality, senior inspector Bashir Shaikh of Kolsewadi police station said.

''Jaiswal had loaned Rs 1 lakh to a man identified as Ajay Rajbhar. who was delaying in repaying it. This led to a quarrel at the latter's home on Saturday, during which Rajbhar and his mother Lalsadevi allegedly stabbed her to death. The two have been booked,'' he said.

