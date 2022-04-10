Left Menu

DC score 215/5 vs KKR

10-04-2022
DC score 215/5 vs KKR
Prithvi Shaw Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals piled up a commendable 215 for 5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Sunday.

Shardul Thakur (21 no off 9 balls) and Axar Patel (22 no off 14 balls) also contributed towards the end.

Sunil Narine was the best KKR bowler with figures of 2 for 21.

Brief Scores: DC 215/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 51, David Warner 61, Sunul Narine 2/21) vs KKR.

