Haryana FDA team busts factory in Faridabad manufacturing fake cosmetic products

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said an FDA team has busted a factory in Faridabad which was allegedly manufacturing fake cosmetic products of a company and arrested two persons in this connection. Vij, who also holds the charge of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the action was taken after the department received secret information that a factory without a licence was manufacturing cosmetics in Faridabad. The commissioner of the department, Bazir Singh Goyat, constituted a team which raided the spot recently and during the search found that many products of a multinational company Hindustan Unilever were being illegally manufactured.

Vij, according to an official statement, said the FDA team called the police on the spot. Later the representative of the MNC concerned was also called who confirmed that the products being manufactured were fake and illegal. The factory owner was not authorized to manufacture these products, said Vij.

The FDA team also took 16 samples of the cosmetics for testing.

Empty bottles, cartons, tubes, etc. bearing labels of Hindustan Unilever and that of another company mostly into manufacturing of FMCG products in the personal care, toiletries, cosmetics and pharma space were also recovered. According to the statement, an FIR was registered at Adarshnagar police station, Faridabad, and a partner of the factory and a manager have been arrested. This factory allegedly manufacturing fake products was being run by two brothers and during investigation it was found that one of them has a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar through which counterfeit products made in Faridabad were sold. The statement said State Drug Controller of Haryana FDA, Manmohan Taneja, has given this information to the Drugs Control Department of Delhi State and Drug Controller General of India in the capital for further action.

Vij said in another raid, the team of Haryana's FDA has recently succeeded in busting a unit in Sonepat making sodium hypochlorite solution without obtaining all necessary permission. The FDA team has recovered 40,000 litres of the product and samples have been taken for testing.

