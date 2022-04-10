U.S. says Russian general put in charge of Ukraine to orchestrate brutality
Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:26 IST
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he expects Russia's newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Alexander Dvornikov, to orchestrate crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians.
Sullivan did not cite any evidence.
Sullivan said targeting civilians "lies at the feet of the Kremlin" during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kremlin
- U.S.
- Jake Sullivan
- State of Union
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. FCC adds Russia's Kaspersky, China telecom firms to national security threat list
Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin, says Russia's former president Medvedev
Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin, says Russia's former president Medvedev
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas; New bed nets that 'ground' mosquitoes could boost malaria fight and more
Ukraine's foreign, defence ministers hold joint meeting with U.S. counterparts