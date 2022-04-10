Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Assam in case linked to Al Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent module

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:14 IST
NIA conducts searches in Assam in case linked to Al Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent module
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at 11 locations in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam in a case linked to a module of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent which was being led by a Bangladeshi national in India.

The case pertains to an active module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS) terrorist organisation, operating in Barpeta which was being led by Saiful Islam of Bangladesh, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Saiful had entered India illegally and was working as an Arabic teacher at the Dhakaliapara Masjid, the spokesperson said.

He was actively motivating impressionable youths to join jihadi outfits and work in ''ansars'' (sleeper cells) for carrying out subversive activities and for establishment of a base for the AQIS in eastern India, the NIA official said.

During searches at the premises of the accused, incriminating documents and other materials have been seized, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022