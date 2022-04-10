KNA militant arrested in Manipur, firearm seized

A militant belonging to proscribed outfit Kuki National Army (KNA) has been arrested in Manipur's Bishnupur district and a pistol seized from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle checking and frisking at Torbung Bazaar on Saturday night, during which two men riding a motorcycle attempted to flee, an officer said.

Police chased the duo and nabbed one of them while the other managed to escape, he said, adding that a 7.65 mm pistol was seized from his possession.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he is an active member of KNA, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

