Left Menu

KNA militant arrested in Manipur, firearm seized

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:17 IST
KNA militant arrested in Manipur, firearm seized
  • Country:
  • India

A militant belonging to proscribed outfit Kuki National Army (KNA) has been arrested in Manipur's Bishnupur district and a pistol seized from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle checking and frisking at Torbung Bazaar on Saturday night, during which two men riding a motorcycle attempted to flee, an officer said.

Police chased the duo and nabbed one of them while the other managed to escape, he said, adding that a 7.65 mm pistol was seized from his possession.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he is an active member of KNA, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022