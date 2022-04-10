Marathi literary meet to be held at Udgir in Maha on April 22

The 95th Marathi literary meet will be held at Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra from April 22 to 24, it was announced on Sunday. The Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be inaugurated by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. President Ram Nath Kovind and Union minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the concluding ceremony on April 24, Minister of State for Environment and Water Supply Sanjay Bansode told a press conference at Latur.

Bansode said the Marathi literary meet will be held on 36 acres of land.

''It is unique in many ways as it is held at Udgir which is located on the borders of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana states. People from the border districts will attend this literary meet. A special children's sammelan will also be held. In a first, issues related to the environment in India and the world will be discussed for the first time,'' the minister said. The venue of the literary meet will be named after the late Lata Mangeshkar and a procession of books will be taken out from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj chowk to the venue of the literary meet.

