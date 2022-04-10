Chhattisgarh: Gang-rape accused held after 14 years on the run
A man accused in three gang-rape cases was held in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district after 14 years on the run, police said on Sunday.Shiv Sirajit Ram was held after a tip off that he was brandishing a sharp-edged weapon in Purananagar area, Kotwali police station official LS Dhruve said.He is an accused in three gang-rape cases that took place in 2008.
