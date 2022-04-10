Left Menu

Odisha: One drowns in Mahanadi, two others missing

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least one person drowned in Mahanadi on Sunday while two others went missing while bathing in the river in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, a senior official said.

Three youths had gone to bath in the river and were swept away by strong currents, District Collector B S Chayni said.

One youth was rescued in a critical condition and he later died in a hospital.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire brigade personnel were deployed to search for the two remaining two youths, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

