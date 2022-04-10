Macron ahead of Le Pen in first round, both move on to runoff - estimates
French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen came out on top of France's first-round presidential election, qualifying for the April 24 runoff, according to pollsters initial projections published on Sunday.
Macron came in ahead of Le Pen in the first round, separate estimates by Ifop, OpinionWay, Elabe and Ipsos. Macron won 28.1-29.5% of votes while Le Pen won 23.3-24.4% of voter support, they projected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
