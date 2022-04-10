Left Menu

Zemmour will endorse Le Pen in French runoff vote - ally

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:53 IST
French hard-right challenger Eric Zemmour will call on his supporters to back Marine Le Pen in the French presidential runoff vote on April 24, Le Pen's niece Marion Marechal said on Sunday.

Marechal, a popular figure among conservatives, backed Zemmour over her aunt in the first round. (Writing by Richard Lough Editing by GV De Clercq)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

