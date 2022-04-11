Left Menu

8 arrested in connection with "stolen" iron bridge in Bihar

PTI | Dehrionsone | Updated: 11-04-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 00:09 IST
8 arrested in connection with "stolen" iron bridge in Bihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight persons, including two government officials, have been arrested for the illegal dismantling of a 60-feet-long iron bridge in Bihar, which made headlines, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to Rohtas Superintendent of Police, those arrested for the ''stealth'' of the metal bridge over a canal in the district include a sub-divisional officer and an official of the weather department.

''During investigations, we learnt that weather department official Arvind Kumar had led the group, armed with gas cutters and other equipment, which dismantled the structure a few days ago," the SP said.

Villagers, who expressed curiosity were told, falsely, by Kumar and his associates that they were acting as per orders of the government.

Since the steel structure was in a state of disuse, nobody complained.

''We caught hold of Kumar and came to know that the area's SDO, Radhe Shyam Singh, was the mastermind. The SDO has been arrested along with six other accomplices," he said.

The JCB machine and the pick-up van, besides gas cutters used in the illegal operation, have also been seized, the SP said, adding, further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022