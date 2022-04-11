Guj: 9 held for violence on Ram Navami in Khambat, Section 144 imposed in Himmatnagar

Police have arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in violence and stone-pelting during a procession on Ram Navami at Khambat in Gujarat's Anand district, while CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha following a similar incident there, officials said on Monday.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi called a meeting of top police officials in Gandhinagar late Sunday night over these incidents and gave necessary orders, they said.

One person was killed in the clashes in Khambhat town on Sunday.

Nine people allegedly involved in the violence and stone-pelting have been arrested so far, according to Anand's Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian.

''The situation in Khambhat town is under control. We have already arrested nine suspects and started further investigation,'' he said.

As per police sources, those arrested include some local maulvis (priests).

In similar violence in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, stone pelting and clashes were reported between two communities on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. Sabarkantha Collector Hitesh Koya in an order issued on Sunday evening imposed Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits gathering of more than five people, in some sensitive areas of the town, including Chhaparia area where arson took place.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force till April 13. Personnel of the Rapid Action Force, local police and the State Reserve Police conducted a march in Chhaparia area.

