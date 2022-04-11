Left Menu

7-yr-old girl dies of burns in Phagwara

Her father had gone to feed cattle while her mother was away to fetch water when the incident took place, said the SHO. The family worked for a village farmer and lived in his house, said the SHO.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:57 IST
7-yr-old girl dies of burns in Phagwara
A seven-year-old girl died of burn injuries, which she suffered while lighting a stove, said police on Monday. Khushi, a farm worker's daughter, sustained serious burn injuries in the incident on Sunday evening at Jagatpur Jattan village here.

She was first rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital and then referred to a Jalandhar hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, said Satnampura SHO Harjit Singh.

