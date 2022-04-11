Encounter underway in Kulgam

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday evening.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited.

