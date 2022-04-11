Left Menu

Sweden's defence budget could reach 2% of GDP in 2028, military says

"Significant increases in capacity will happen every year up to then." The military will hand over a detailed investment plan to the government in November. Sweden, which is not a member of NATO but with which it cooperates closely, has been ramping up defence spending, particularly since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:28 IST
Sweden's defence budget could reach 2% of GDP in 2028, military says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's defence budget could reach the target of 2% of GDP in 2028 as the country ramps up spending in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the military said on Monday. The government said in March it would raise military spending to 2%, but said it was too early to say when the defence budget would reach that level.

"It is not the case that the strengthening of our defence capabilities will happen first in 2028," the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement. "Significant increases in capacity will happen every year up to then." The military will hand over a detailed investment plan to the government in November.

Sweden, which is not a member of NATO but with which it cooperates closely, has been ramping up defence spending, particularly since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. This year's defence budget is estimated to be around 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 0.9% in 2015.

NATO members pledge to spend 2% of GDP on defence, though not all reach that target. Sweden's neighbour Denmark - a NATO member - has vowed to raise spending to 2% of GDP by 2033.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022