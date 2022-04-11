Left Menu

Examine PIL against fit and proper status accorded to IndusInd Bank promoters: HC tells RBI

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Reserve Bank of India RBI to look into public interest litigation against the fit and proper status accorded to the promoters of Hinduja Groups IndusInd Bank.A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi directed the RBI to treat as representation the plea by Mahek Maheshwari a lawyer and communicate its decision to him.You look into it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:09 IST
Examine PIL against fit and proper status accorded to IndusInd Bank promoters: HC tells RBI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to look into public interest litigation against the “fit and proper” status accorded to the promoters of Hinduja Group's IndusInd Bank.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi directed the RBI to treat as representation the plea by Mahek Maheshwari – a lawyer and communicate its decision to him.

“You look into it. He is pointing out several criminal cases. You treat this writ petition as representation,” said the bench also comprising Justice Navin Chawla.

The petitioner urged the court to issue directions for investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) into the grant of “fit and proper” status to the promoters and said that the same has to be revoked.

“This is a policy decision. RBI is looking into it. You are not here to dictate do this, do that,” the court observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022