Large sums of counterfeit notes of demonetised currency seized in Haryana’s Jind, 4 held

Four people were arrested and a large amount of counterfeit notes of demonetised currency was seized from their possession in Haryana’s Jind district, police said on Monday.

The counterfeit demonetised notes, mostly of Rs 1,000 denomination, were seized on Sunday from a house at Hadwa village in Jind, Station House Officer, Pillukhera, Inspector Hari Om said over the phone.

Acting on secret information, police carried out a raid in the village and seized the currency notes stuffed in bags from the residence of the main accused identified as Sanjay, who, along with three of his accomplices, was arrested, he said.

Om said the police were investigating why the group was printing counterfeit demonetised notes and for whom.

An FIR was registered and the case was transferred to the Crime Investigation Agency of the Haryana Police for an in-depth probe, he said.

“The large sums of notes seized are fake. The accused had some genuine currency of the demonetised notes and they started to print counterfeit notes. Accused Sanjay revealed that the counterfeit notes of demonetised currency were being printed from January this year,'' the SHO said.

When asked what was purpose of printing fake demonetised notes, he said preliminary investigation has revealed that the main accused was in contact with a person and he had told him that he was in possession of nearly Rs 20 crore of genuine demonetised currency.

''He used to say he has original notes in his possession and would send WhatsApp photos of a few original notes he had with him. What deal he was looking to strike with the person with whom he was in touch will only be known once further investigation is conducted by the CIA,'' Om said.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that Sanjay’s brother who was a financier had suffered heavy losses and the former then thought of some plan to pay off the family's heavy debts.

A case under IPC sections including 489-A (counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes), 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 420 (cheating) has been registered against the accused, the SHO said.

He said a colour printer, cutter, ink and white paper rolls were also seized from Sanjay’s house.

